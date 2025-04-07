5th Annual Tell Robert 5K Run Returns to Raise Mental Health Awareness

Stephanie and Robert David Fenstersheib stopped by Inside South Florida to share the powerful story and mission behind the Tell Robert 5K Run, now entering its fifth year. The annual race, taking place on April 19th at 7:30 AM on the Hollywood Broadwalk, is more than just a run—it’s a heartfelt initiative to honor a family legacy and bring critical awareness to mental health and addiction.

The Tell Robert Foundation was created in 2020 after an unthinkable loss: Stephanie and David’s brother, amid mental health struggles and addiction, took the life of their father, Robert Fenstersheib, a well-known South Florida attorney, before taking his own.

“Our lives drastically changed that day,” David shared. “And we figured—How can we help other people notice the signs that there might be something more going on in some individual?”

In response, the siblings launched the Tell Robert Foundation to spark conversations around mental health, identify warning signs, and funnel support to those battling addiction.

The 5K run has become a signature event for the foundation. Whether attending in person or joining the virtual race throughout April, participants are united by a shared mission.

All proceeds from the event go directly to vetted charities actively working on addiction recovery and mental health services, ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.

In addition to its symbolic importance, this year’s race will include custom medals and new trophies for the top three male and female finishers—adding extra excitement for runners of all levels.

Register for the race atRunSignUp.com and search “Tell Robert 5K”. To learn more or to donate, visitTellRobertFoundation.com.

Whether you're racing, walking, or cheering from afar, the Tell Robert 5K is a reminder that healing and hope often begin with a single step.