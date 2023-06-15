“60 Days In” is back on A&E

Star of “60 Days In,” Sheriff Paula S. Dance, joined Inside South Florida to share what the series has in store for fans this season.

“We're going to hold people accountable for any crimes that they commit, but I don't believe in just locking people away and not giving them the tools, especially when we know that they're going to reenter into our community,” says Dance. “It's been astonishingly amazing with the success stories that we've had.”

“60 Days In” airs on Thursdays at 9pm on A&E.

