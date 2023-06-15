Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

“60 Days In” is back on A&E

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:30:17-04

Star of “60 Days In,” Sheriff Paula S. Dance, joined Inside South Florida to share what the series has in store for fans this season.

“We're going to hold people accountable for any crimes that they commit, but I don't believe in just locking people away and not giving them the tools, especially when we know that they're going to reenter into our community,” says Dance. “It's been astonishingly amazing with the success stories that we've had.”

“60 Days In” airs on Thursdays at 9pm on A&E.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by A&E.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com