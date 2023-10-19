82 Ways Foundation is on a Mission to Make a Difference in the Lives of Children

‘82 Ways’ and ‘Heels and Motivation’ Founder, Theresa Bowe, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her foundation’s commitment to end domestic violence against children through education, awareness, and resources.

Theresa spoke about the importance of not only education the youth but educating adults on how to have conversations with their children.

“Heels and Motivation is a body of adults that I get to actually speak to. You will be so surprised how many adults do not talk to their kids about child abuse,” says Bowe. “We cannot think that our kids understand. We teach them how to tie their shoes, how to brush your teeth, cross the street and look both ways, but we don't teach them what it looks like to have someone come into their household, and, you know, domestic violence with them.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Theresa shared why supporting organizations like ‘82 Ways’ and ‘Heels and Motivation’ is critical to protecting and educating our community.

“Just to see so many people come and me change their lives,” says Bowe. “Through my story, my journey, my books, the educational material that ‘82 Ways’ give out and when it comes to ‘Heels and Motivation,’ with it being in Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, children need to get into that category. People need to know it’s not just spouses and boyfriends and girlfriends, it's children as well.”

For more information, visit 82ways.org