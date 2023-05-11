A behind-the-scenes look at Sirius XM's new broadcast complex in Miami

Inside South Florida took an exclusive look at Sirius XM's state-of-the-art broadcast complex, situated in the heart of South Beach, with Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein, and Miami's own Hip-Hop Artist, DJ Khaled.

“Miami is the best city in the world,” says Khaled. “For Sirius Radio to have a place in Miami and make it their home, it’s a beautiful thing, and it’s long overdue.”

“The goal was always to take a city like Miami, which was a melting pot of all different kinds of cultures, all kinds of music, and give it a studio that it deserved,” says Greenstein. “The other thing we wanted to do is make sure we had a truly bilingual bicultural studio.”



