A behind-the-scenes look at Sirius XM's new broadcast complex in Miami

Posted at 7:03 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 19:03:13-04

Inside South Florida took an exclusive look at Sirius XM's state-of-the-art broadcast complex, situated in the heart of South Beach, with Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein, and Miami's own Hip-Hop Artist, DJ Khaled.

“Miami is the best city in the world,” says Khaled. “For Sirius Radio to have a place in Miami and make it their home, it’s a beautiful thing, and it’s long overdue.”

“The goal was always to take a city like Miami, which was a melting pot of all different kinds of cultures, all kinds of music, and give it a studio that it deserved,” says Greenstein. “The other thing we wanted to do is make sure we had a truly bilingual bicultural studio.”
 
