A behind the scenes look at some of the workouts used for the hit movie, “The Woman King”

The Woman King has swung into theaters with Academy Award winner Viola Davis, taking on the role of a general who trains the next generation of female warriors to defend their kingdom. Inside South Florida headed down to Pembroke Pines at BBL Fitness with Trainer and Owners, Loleta and Jojo Riley, who showed us some of the actual workouts from the film and why they themselves are their very own woman kings.

“After I got my bachelor's in marketing and accounting, I got a job with a great firm in Jamaica, and I worked there for four years,” says Loleta. “Now, I decided to join the gym because I really wanted to start my fitness program.”

BBL Fitness is a community of athletes who love to stay active.

“We encourage that, and we make sure we create that, because we want everybody to feel like they're at home,” says Loleta. “I stress that the staff be approachable, so everybody can feel comfortable with coming in.”

For Loleta, the journey to be recognized in the fitness world has not been an easy one.

“It is a fight. Especially as a black woman in this community. I'll have people walk in the gym and they ask for the owner and I'm standing right there,” says Loleta.