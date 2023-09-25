Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

A family friendly boo-tastic time at Legoland

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 18:30:15-04

LEGOLAND Ambassador, Julie Estrada, joined Inside South Florida to share how your family can have a blast this Halloween.

“You can party like a monster this Halloween season at the biggest Halloween celebration for kids ages two to 12. We do a brick or treats, which we give out lots of candy,” says Estrada. “The theme parks are a great way to create memorable experiences over the holidays. We have interactive and engaging shows that we do throughout the day.”

For more information, visit Legoland.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Legoland® Florida Resort.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com