A Hockey Dad’s Legacy: Evan Rodrigues on Sharing the Stanley Cup Journey with His Sons

For this NHL star, being a dad isn’t just a title—it’s a role he cherishes both on and off the ice. Whether it’s traveling for games or celebrating a Stanley Cup victory, Evan Rodrigues’s two young sons are never far behind.

“I didn’t think I’d ever have a situation where my two boys would be old enough while I’m still playing in the NHL,” he said, reflecting on how special it is to have them by his side. “I find it important to involve them in everything I do.”

This dedication stems from advice he received from fellow player Matthew Tkachuk, who fondly remembers his own childhood spent in locker rooms alongside his dad. “What Chucky old me kind of stuck with me that it's probably something that my two boys will remember for the rest of their lives. There’s only one shot at this, so why not kind of take them along for the ride?”

Winning the Stanley Cup became even more meaningful with his sons there to witness it all. “It’s not just a ‘me’ thing—it’s a family thing,” Rodrigues explained. Having them present added another layer of unforgettable memories to the victory.

His oldest son, a hockey enthusiast since the age of two, has been immersed in the game since the pandemic. “He was two years old when COVID hit so the only time he got out of the house was to come to a game and watch us play,” he said. “Now, he’s obsessed with it.”

Rodrigues’s younger son is just starting to show interest in the sport, but the sibling rivalry is already heating up as the brothers play mini-sticks together.

While the hockey gene seems to run strong, this dad is adamant about letting his boys forge their own paths. “My wife and I always have that conversation—they’re going to do what they want,” he said. “But hockey will always be an option if they need it.”

For now, it’s all about creating memories, sharing the love of the game, and making the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A Stanley Cup victory may cement his legacy on the ice, but for this proud dad, it’s the moments shared with his boys that truly mean the most.

To follow the journey of the Panther’s players, visit FLAPanthers.com.