A holiday survival guide from Queer Eye's Bobby Berk

Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 06, 2021
With the holiday season well underway, it’s time to talk holiday gifting, entertaining and more. Of course, we thought, who better to get tips from than Bobby Berk, star of the Netflix series, Queer Eye.

If you have no idea what to get your loved ones, consider something personal. Adding that extra sentimental touch is easier than ever with Shutterfly. Shoppers can order custom photo albums, and get them shipped directly to their relatives who aren't able to visit this year.

Shutterfly can even help with decorations. Bobby likes to focus the decorations on the tablescape since most people will gather there for the party. Wow your guests with some custom wine glasses to use as name cards. Order some great personalized ornaments or mugs to fill with candy for a great take-home gift.

