A hotspot perfect for tourists and staycationers

Fort Lauderdale's Cultural Affairs Officer, Joshua Cardin, joined us on Inside South Florida to explain why this hotspot is the perfect destination for tourists and staycationers!

“Broward County is getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its public art program, so the city has incredible art installations and public art pieces that are free and easily accessible to all that come if they just want to walk around and enjoy the scenery,” says Cardin. “Another great resource is the Arts Calendar. It's kind of a clearinghouse of all the cultural events and art events that are happening in the city.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov and ArtsCalendar.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.