A look at Motortrend’s 2023 truck of the year

If you're feeling limited by your compact vehicle and looking to switch to a versatile pick-up, MotorTrend has the truck for you. MotorTrend’s Editor, Miguel Cortina, joined Inside South Florida with a look at the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

“MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year is the Ford F-150 Lightning,” says Cortina. “This is the all-electric F-150. It is quiet. It is quick. It is fast.”

The F-150 Lightning can handle the ragged tasks of the regular F-150 and then some.

“If your home loses power, the F-150 can power your home for up to 11 days,” says Cortina. “The other feature that I like is the ‘frunk.’ Instead of having an engine in the engine bay, there is a massive 14.1 cubic feet of storage.”

For more information, visit MotorTrend.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by MotorTrend.