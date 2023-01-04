Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

A look at Motortrend’s 2023 truck of the year

Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 17:38:09-05

If you're feeling limited by your compact vehicle and looking to switch to a versatile pick-up, MotorTrend has the truck for you. MotorTrend’s Editor, Miguel Cortina, joined Inside South Florida with a look at the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

“MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year is the Ford F-150 Lightning,” says Cortina. “This is the all-electric F-150. It is quiet. It is quick. It is fast.”

The F-150 Lightning can handle the ragged tasks of the regular F-150 and then some.

“If your home loses power, the F-150 can power your home for up to 11 days,” says Cortina. “The other feature that I like is the ‘frunk.’ Instead of having an engine in the engine bay, there is a massive 14.1 cubic feet of storage.”

For more information, visit MotorTrend.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by MotorTrend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors