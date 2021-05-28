A meditation teacher is helping kids and teens find peace

It’s time to get zen with a self-help guru teaching teenagers how to deal with stress and anxiety through meditation. The COVID lockdown has been especially hard on teens and kids, who need social interaction and outlets to let off steam - such as sports and activities, which were closed for almost a year in some areas. Suzanne Jewell, certified mindfulness meditation teacher, is helping kids learn to control their emotions – and stay calm - in the face of chaos.

The number of people meditating not just at home but also at work has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. The ancient practice has become commonplace for many people of all ages.

"I got here because I was a corporate global TV executive who burned out," she says. "I came to put my tush on a cush, as I call it, because life became too much for me."

Jewell says meditation will help train your brain to respond instead of reacting, helping to keep you calm in a stressful situation. It will also help you be mindful of what's around you, which will have you looking at things, without judgment, and with curiosity.

To learn more about meditation and Suzanne, you can head to suzannejewell.com

