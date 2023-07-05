Watch Now
A Miami culinary oasis with authentic Mexican flavors and style

Join our host Jason Carter as he uncovers the hidden treasures of Koko by Grupo Bakan, where sophisticated and artistic design, authentic Mexican flavors, and culinary expertise in the Gables transport guests to Mexico and beyond, alongside Grupo Bakan Partner, Lalo Durazo.

“What makes this place so magical is the combination of a restaurant design that was designed in Spain in Madrid, by our designers, Alicia and Alba of Cousi Interiorismo, they did an amazing job, so it's someone that is not Mexican, getting the essence of this country and putting it together in a place that makes it very avant-garde, very cutting edge, very unique, but combined with rooted Mexican tradition in the food,” says Durazo.

For more info, visit KoKoByBakan.com.

