“A Million Miles Away,” Director and Writer, Alejandra Márquez Abella, joined Inside South Florida to share what she wants viewers to walk away with after watching the film.

“I want people to feel that they're not missing anything,” says Márquez Abella. “It doesn't matter where you come from or what you do. You have it in you, and that ethic is going to have you do amazing things.”

“A Million Miles Away” streams September 14th on Prime Video.