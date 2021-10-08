Watch
A new book helps parents discuss infant loss with other children

Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 12:39:26-04

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and we had the chance to sit down with child author, Je’Nai Kuhn, and talk about her newest book, Rainbow. This book helps children, parents, and families understand this unspoken grief while honoring the memory of the little one they lost.

In July of 2008, Je'Nai woke up like any other morning but didn't feel her baby moving. After a quick call with the hospital and trying some things they recommended to no avail, she headed over to get examined. Unfortunately, there was no heartbeat found and it was determined her baby girl had passed away.

At the time, she didn't know stillbirths even existed, nor did she have a strong support group. Je'Nai decided to do what she does best, write. It started off as a journal and turned into a book after she had to explain the situation to her daughter. She took her daughter's experience with coping with the stillbirth and turned it into Rainbow.

Her biggest tip for speaking with children about a tragedy like this is to keep it open and honest. It's okay not to have all the answers your child may be looking for, but it's important to let them know they can ask any questions they have and express themselves in ways that will make them feel better.

"There is a rainbow after the rain," she says. "Keep going, keep sharing your story, keep your baby's name alive."

You can read more about Je'Nai's journey and the book at jenaikuhn.com

