A new company is helping Americans pay medical bills

Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 22, 2021
Despite having health insurance, every year, millions of Americans declare bankruptcy due to medical bills. Founder and CEO of Crowdhealth, Andy Schoonover, stopped by recently to discuss this and how technology can help you get your healthcare freedom without breaking the bank.

Andy's family was on a health plan when they found out his youngest daughter would need a simple procedure. The bill for the 15-minute surgery was about $8,000, and the health insurance plan said he had to pay out of pocket because the surgery wasn't "medically necessary." After this, Andy called his healthcare provider and pulled out of the plan.

After that, he started Crowdhealth to help people pay for medical bills outside of the healthcare plane. His own family saved about $10,000, and now others are able to do the same. One in every six healthcare claims are denied, which is where Crowdhealth comes in. The company provides virtual care, reduced perscription prices, and a community who's willing to help you if you have a large expense through crowdfunding.

You can learn more at https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/

