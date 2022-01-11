A new DC hero is coming to The CW

Naomi is The CW's newest DC drama. It follows the journey of an extremely cool and smart teen looking to uncover the origins of a supernatural event that’s shaken her hometown along with discovering her own superhuman abilities. Naomi herself, star Kaci Walfall, spoke with us about what to expect on the show.

Kaci says the reality of the role is still sinking in. She describes Naomi as someone who's driven and passionate, which drives the story. Naomi is someone who loves and is loved, which drives her to help her town and work to uncover her true power.

Naomi premieres on January 11 on The CW at 9 p.m.