A new healthy dining concept in Coral Gables offers six different food and beverage components

Nestled in Coral Gables, there's a new, innovative and healthy eatery from the Fresh Del Monde produce. The company has been in the food and beverage industry for over 130 years, but FRESHst is their first flagship location in the U.S. They wanted to branch out to their customers directly by offering the highest quality ingredients in different ways.

With all they have to offer, you can order anything on the menu at any time of the day from their dish of the day to their smoothies to their protein bowls, you can be sure there will always be something new to try on the FRESHst menu.

FRESHst is located at 241 Sevilla Drive, and they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm.

If you want to see what else they offer you can head on over to their Instagram @frshstreet