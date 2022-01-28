A new intimate cocktail bar brings a unique experience to Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's newest cocktail bar and eatery offers locals and visitors a unique experience like no other.

The 40-seat intimate space exudes a polished and sophisticated vibe.

And the bar houses an extensive list of spirits.

Former "Big Brother" star, Memphis Garrett is now one South Florida's Top Hospitality powerhouses. For him, opening No Man's Land was a step forward to changing Fort Lauderdale's cocktail culture.

"Cocktail culture has always been something that's been in front of my mind in past previous venues. Los Angeles or in Las Vegas, it's always something that we've always been a part of and trying to create and push the envelope and set the tone for the future of cocktails. And ultimately, it always changes. And that is something we always have to be thinking about. You know this place looks like might have been around in the 40s or 50s, but, ultimately, the stuff that we are creating is something that is all-new," states Garrett.

The cocktail program at No Man's Land is under the direction of Chevy Farrell, who is no stranger to the Fort Lauderdale scene. With this drink menu, Farrell wanted to elevate each cocktail for guests.

"Here at No Man's Land, we didn't want to leave anything at the table or count anything out. So being a new American cocktail style, it really allowed us to go anywhere and everywhere we wanted to. When we initially came up with the list, we decided to make it more. And at that point, it just turned into a wonderful beast that really touches so many parts of the world but also puts our spin on it and that really is what makes this a unique atmosphere," says Farrell.

Alongside the cocktails, you can also find shareable delights made by executive chef, Austin Blake.

No Man's Land also has live music on select nights.

