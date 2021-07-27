A new law affecting insurance claims may impact policyholders

This past June, Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a new bill into law regarding insurance claims. What does this mean for policyholders across the state? WSFL Trusted Advisor, Humberto "Bert" Hernandez, CEO of National Claims Consultants is here with answers.

The law took effect July 1, leaving property owners with only two years to notify insurance carriers that their property has suffered from wind damage. This could be from a tornado, hurricane, tropical depression, or tropical storm. Before the law, people had up to three years. For most other claims, you have up to five years. Flood damage is the one with the shortest amount of time to report, only one year.

If an insurance company denies a claim, the property owner does have the right to fight back. Hernandez says there has been an uptick in litigation involving insurance companies, showing insurance companies are denying claims more than ever.

"At that point, you need to use the services of a public adjuster and a law firm and an attorney, because one of the rights you have are twofold," he says. "One, you could file a lawsuit against the insurance carrier, or two, you can ask them to reconsider their denial, and reopen the investigation or the claim, in order for them to pay what they denied you."

He says insurance companies are a necessary evil and National Claims Consultants is here to help you, not them. You can head to their website for more information.