A new radio show and podcast is giving people tips to achieve financial freedom

Whether you’re planning a big purchase or just want to start focusing on your financial goals - the new radio show and podcast Everyday Wealth wants to help you on your wealth planning journey. We’re joined by co-hosts and multi-award-winning journalist and TV host, Soledad O'Brien, and financial editor for NBC's Today Show and best-selling author, Jean Chatzky.

Soledad says the show got its name from the simple fact that money is something people have to think about every day. Being able to navigate finances successfully means people have to talk about it and work out strategies all the time, rather than just when something goes wrong.

Listeners will learn real solutions that won't bring on any unnecessary stress. The hosts are working with a team from Edelman Financial Engines to offer a roadmap to financial freedom. The pandemic has had a large impact on financial literacy, which was already in a bad spot before. The show will help supply much-needed knowledge on this topic.

The first episode comes out on New Year's day and will have new episodes out every week.

