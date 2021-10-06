A new state-of-the-art hybrid pre-k and behavior therapy center is now open in South Florida

Parents and loved ones of autistic children know that the key to ensuring a fulfilled and loving life for an autistic child is early intervention. A new state-of-the-art hybrid pre-k and behavior therapy center has now opened in Coral Gables, and this facility is a huge first step for families who want optimal results for their children.

PRISM Early Advancement Center provides the necessary care and education for any child on the spectrum. While studying for her Ph.D., founder Dr. Christina Crocco would tell her husband about the things she saw missing from similar centers in South Florida. The couple founded PRISM to give children an option to experience one-on-one therapy and early intervention.

Students on the spectrum will get a unique treatment plan that runs over the course of 12 months. Learn more about PRISM and enrolling a child here. The center accepts several different insurance plans.