A new test can detect cancers earlier than others

Cancer touches nearly everyone at some point and often is detected too late. Recommended screening tests save lives, but only cover five cancer types in the U.S. and screen for a single cancer at a time. In fact, the cancers responsible for 71% of cancer deaths in the U.S. have no recommended early detection screening, but that's changing.

Despite some amazing advances in technology, cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in 2021, says Megan P. Hall, GRAIL Senior Director of Medical Communications. This is largely because several cancers don't have early detection tests. Even more aggressive types of cancer such as pancreatic and ovarian cancers can be treated effectively if detected early, according to recent studies.

The Galleri Early Cancer Multi-test is a blood test that screens for multiple cancers. In a clinical study, Galleri demonstrated the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancers — over 45 of which lack recommended screening tests today in the U.S. — with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. The test can even determine where the cancer is located in the body.

