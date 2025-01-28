A New Year, a Healthier You: Exploring the Mayo Clinic Diet

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Diet. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Tara Schmidt and Victoria Hailey to discuss the science-backed Mayo Clinic Diet and how it has transformed lives, including Victoria's inspiring weight loss journey.

Tara explained that the Mayo Clinic Diet is a comprehensive, science-driven program aimed at helping members build healthy, sustainable lifestyles. Members receive personalized meal plans, grocery lists, exercise routines, expert support from Mayo Clinic professionals,and community support from peers and ambassadors.

This holistic approach combines tools, education, and accountability to ensure members can achieve and maintain long-term success.

The Daily Diet Score is a unique feature of the Mayo Clinic Diet, offering members a score out of 100 to track their progress. Tara emphasized that it's not about perfection but about staying accountable and motivated.

The score is based on the program's five pillars:



Eating the right food groups Tracking progress Establishing healthy habits Exercising regularly Engaging with educational resources

By adhering to these principles, members see greater success in their weight loss and overall health goals.

Victoria shared her story, revealing that a year ago, she was at her heaviest weight and facing concerning lab results. Her doctor recommended the Mayo Clinic Diet, and she committed to making 2024 the year of change.

With the program’s tools, Victoria embraced the simple meal plan, which provided flexibility to customize meals while staying on track. She diligently used the tracking tools and incorporated regular exercise into her routine. The results? 67 pounds lost, 30 inches gone, and improved lab results—all within the normal range.

Tara and Victoria emphasized taking baby steps and focusing on positive additions to your lifestyle rather than restrictions. Tara advised starting with small, achievable goals like drinking more water, adding fruits and vegetables to your meals, and increasing daily movement and exercise.

Ready to start your own transformation? VisitMayoClinicDiet.com to explore the Daily Diet Score and find resources to make this year your healthiest yet.