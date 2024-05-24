A Night to Remember: Hyundai Air & Sea Show Presents Music Explosion and Fireworks Extravaganza

Watch Now
Mickey Markoff, executive producer of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show stopped by Inside South Florida to share all the special details planned for the 2024 Hyundai Air & Sea Show this Saturday and Sunday.

"Right after the Air & Sea Show ends from 7 to 10 PM on Saturday night, we've created the Music Explosion presented by Hyundai. We're bringing in the Army's 'As You Were' band, disc jockeys, and the symphony,” Mickey shared.

One of the highlights will be the 3D mapping projection on six buildings along Ocean Drive, creating an incredible movie screen effect with jets flying off the buildings and more.

“The Golden Knights will also perform a nighttime pyro jump into the park, and as soon as they land, we'll kick off the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Fireworks Extravaganza,” Mickey noted.

The event will take place May 25-26, 2024 from 7 to 10 PM. Make sure to come out to Ocean Drive to enjoy all the fantastic activities this free event has to offer. For more information, visit usasalute.com.

