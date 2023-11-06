Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

A Place for Mom is Supporting Family Caregivers Navigating Senior Care

Posted at 6:40 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 18:40:10-05

A Place for Mom President, Tatyana Zlotsky, joined Inside South Florida to share their efforts in supporting caregivers in making informed senior living decisions. They aim to simplify the process of finding senior living and home care by offering personalized guidance to families, all at no cost.

“We have local expert advisors at no cost to families available to them,” says Zlotsky. “We start with a really basic but important question, tell us about your mom, your dad, your grandmother. And that's the start of the conversation where we gather the critical inputs on what exactly the family needs. Where are they looking? What is their budget? And then we offer them personalized recommendations, whether that's home care, senior living, sometimes a combination of both, and walk them through the process end to end. And for those looking at senior living, we'll even set up the tours and help with the moving process. So, my biggest message today is you don't have to do it alone. You can reach out and get expert help at no cost.”

For more information, visit APlaceforMom.com

This inside South Florida segments is paid for by A Place for Mom.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com