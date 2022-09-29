A plant-based diet might be best for your pup

Can dogs go vegan? New studies say that not only can they, but that doing so could mean an overall healthier pup. Co-Founder and CEO of Wild Earth, Ryan Bethencourt, joined us on Inside South Florida to share the benefits of a vegan diet for dogs.

“One of the most surprising things is that dogs can actually survive and thrive on a plant-based diet,” says Bethencourt, “They're actually omnivores, just like us, not carnivores.”

The benefits of a vegan diet for dogs includes relief from allergies and digestive issues and improved gastrointestinal health.

“The benefits of plant-based dog food, from published studies and internal data, have just been incredible,” says Bethencourt. “86% of pet parents that have switched over from conventional meat-based diets have reported some health benefits.”

For more information, visit WildEarth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by: Wild Earth

