A plant-based diet might be best for your pup

Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 29, 2022
Can dogs go vegan? New studies say that not only can they, but that doing so could mean an overall healthier pup. Co-Founder and CEO of Wild Earth, Ryan Bethencourt, joined us on Inside South Florida to share the benefits of a vegan diet for dogs.

“One of the most surprising things is that dogs can actually survive and thrive on a plant-based diet,” says Bethencourt, “They're actually omnivores, just like us, not carnivores.”

The benefits of a vegan diet for dogs includes relief from allergies and digestive issues and improved gastrointestinal health.

“The benefits of plant-based dog food, from published studies and internal data, have just been incredible,” says Bethencourt. “86% of pet parents that have switched over from conventional meat-based diets have reported some health benefits.”

