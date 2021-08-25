A sneak peek of the new action-packed movie, The Protégé

Summer's next action movie stars Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, and CW alumna Maggie Q in The Protégé. In this week's Press Play segment we interviewed Maggie and she filled us in on what to expect from the movie.

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, played by Samuel L. Jackson, Anna, Maggie Q, is the world's most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. In real life, Maggie is no stranger to performing skillful stunts since she stared in Nikita. However, for this film, she couldn't train.

"The timing worked out to where I had to get this surgery, I got it done, I needed to do it before a film like this, and basically I just sort of jumped in," she says. "I can be a little bit reckless in that sort of way."

Luckily she was able to do everything she needed to do and stay safe. She had the help of co-star Michael Keaton who she worked closely with. She says while working with him she realized he was irreplaceable for this role, and noted his unique talent that brought something special to every scene.

"We've gotten good reactions that people did not know what was coming, did not know where the turns were going to happen," says Maggie. "We really wanted the payoff to be something the audiences would, and not in a cheap way, be on the edge of their seat."

You can watch The Protégé now in theaters across South Florida.