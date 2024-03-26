A Symphony of Sights and Sounds: Opera Singer and Visual Artist to Deliver Unforgettable Concert Experience

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Opera singer Amy Shoremount-Obra shared insights into an upcoming performance that promises to captivate music and art enthusiasts alike on a recent interview on Inside South Florida. Amy provided a glimpse into this unique event, highlighting the collaboration with visual artist Serena Bocchino at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

Amy described the upcoming event as a traditional vocal recital with a remarkable twist. From the moment the audience enters the theater, they will be greeted by suspended veils featuring Serena Bocchino's mesmerizing art. The performances will be accompanied by world-renowned musicians, pianist Bradley Moore, violinist Eric Silberger, and violinist Mann-Wen Lo. What sets this performance apart is Serena's live painting on plexiglass, projected behind the musicians, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle.

Amy emphasized that while vocal recitals may seem unfamiliar to some, this event offers a perfect introduction to the genre. By combining music with visual art and providing insights into the poetry behind each piece, Amy aims to make the performance engaging and accessible to all attendees. "I will be telling them the poetry and explaining the meaning that it has for me before I sing each piece so they'll really be able to understand and feel like they're an active participant in what's happening," Amy stated.

The performance is scheduled for April 28th at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. For those interested in attending, tickets and further details can be found on the Pompano Beach Arts website at PompanoBeachArts.org.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Pompano Beach and the Pompano Beach Arts.