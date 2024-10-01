A Third of U.S. Population Affected by Diabetes or Prediabetes: Dr. Thomas Grace Talks Glucose Awareness Week

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Dexcom. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A staggering 1/3 of the U.S. population, approximately 136 million people, are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Alarmingly, more than 20% of those with type 2 diabetes are not using insulin, and 80% with prediabetes are unaware of their condition. In light of these statistics, Dr. Thomas Grace sat down with Inside South Florida to discuss the first-ever National Glucose Awareness Week and the importance of glucose management.

Dr. Grace emphasized the primary goal of the awareness week: "Our mission is to educate and raise awareness about glucose management, which is crucial given that so many Americans are unaware of their condition. We want to close that knowledge gap and make people more glucose aware."

hen asked how people can maintain better glucose health, Dr. Grace emphasized the importance of behavior modification and lifestyle choices. “Small choices carried out over a long period of time can have a big impact. It really comes down to the foods we eat and the amount of activity we get. By making better food choices and increasing physical activity, individuals can better manage their glucose levels.”

Dr. Grace also highlighted the launch of the educational website, GetGlucoseAware.com, which serves as a resource for individuals seeking to learn more about glucose management. The site provides information on how factors like food, activity, stress, and sleep affect glucose levels, along with engaging content, such as videos featuring actress Retta and insights from the nonprofit Beyond Type 2. The website even offers step challenges with opportunities to win prizes.

In an exciting development, Dr. Grace introduced a revolutionary tool for glucose monitoring: Stelo by Dexcom, the first glucose biosensor available in the U.S. This wearable device attaches to the back of the arm and provides continuous glucose readings for up to 15 days. Dr. Grace referred to it as a “behavior modification tool” that helps users understand the impact of their food and physical activity choices on their glucose levels.

Dr. Grace issued a call to action: "Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes aren't going away—they’re increasing. Now is the time to take control of your glucose health. The tools and resources are available to empower individuals to manage these conditions and improve their overall health.”

For more information about glucose management and to access helpful tools and resources, visit GetGlucoseAware.com.