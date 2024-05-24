A Veteran's Path: Dr. John Deaton on the Benefits of Army Civilian Roles

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Army. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Army civilian workforce is a vital component of the Department of Defense, supporting Army readiness with a diverse range of roles. For the first time, the Department of the Army has launched a campaign focused on promoting Army civilian careers. Dr. John Deaton joined Inside South Florida to share more about his journey and the opportunities available within this career path.

Dr. John Deaton's path to becoming an Army civilian began right after high school. Driven by a passion to serve his country, he enlisted in the Army and went on to join the elite Army's 75th Ranger Battalion as a sniper. After six years of service, he utilized the Army college fund to pursue degrees in biology, chemistry, and physics, an opportunity he credits to his military service. He was then accepted into the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation, Deaton worked in private practice, owned a hospital, and spent a decade in corporate medicine.

Feeling a renewed passion to serve his country, Deaton explored civilian career opportunities within the Army. Despite his age precluding a return to active duty, he found a perfect fit in a civilian role that leveraged his extensive skills in leadership, veterinary medicine, budgeting, finance, contracting, and adult education. For the past 16 years, he has served as the Deputy Director of the Division of Veterinary Science.

Dr. Deaton highlights the numerous opportunities his civilian career in the Army has provided. He finds fulfillment in his role training veterinary corps officers, food inspectors, and warrant officers, experiencing a sense of accomplishment with each graduation. In addition to job satisfaction, Army civilian careers offer competitive salaries, generous vacation leave, comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, and health insurance, as well as retirement planning. The Army civilian corps also presents numerous opportunities for career advancement, allowing employees to move into positions of greater responsibility.

The Army civilian workforce offers over 500 career paths, ranging from administrative assistants to food service workers, mechanics, HVAC technicians, lawyers, law enforcement officers, cybersecurity experts, IT professionals, and a wide array of medical field opportunities. With such a vast array of roles, the Army civilian careers program is well-suited to accommodate a variety of skills and interests.

For those interested in exploring Army civilian career opportunities, more information can be found at armyciviliancareers.com.