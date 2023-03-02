Watch Now
Abs and core work with fitness expert

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:30:28-05

SmashFit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share what you need to know before working your abs and core.

“Your abs are the muscles that run right underneath your skin. However, your core refers to your whole center, including the front, back and sides,” says Frey. “When you're focusing on abs, you are only using those front muscles to lift your chest up. When you work your core, you're employing the muscles in your back, sides and abs.”

For more information, visit @HeatherSmashFit on Instagram

