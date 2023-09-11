Watch Now
ACC College Football airing on Channel 39

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 18:30:01-04

The ACC’s Lead Play-By-Play Announcer, Tom Werme, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can anticipate this season.

"There are incredible camera angles, an immersive experience, great sound from the field, the colors, the pageantry, the bands, and the announcers,” says Werme. “With our game, specifically, the quarterback position gets a lot of attention. This year, for pit, they have a high school legend who's from the Pittsburgh area coming back, and he's reunited with Frank Cignetti Jr. You’ll see stories like that emerge.”

Watch ACC College Football on WSFL-TV every Saturday.

