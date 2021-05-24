Accomplish your big goals by focusing on small ones first

Heather Frey has a golden rule of starting small to make big changes. Rather than overhauling your life, the Smashfit Fitness founder says doing a couple of small things at a time will keep you on track, and give you a better chance of accomplishing your end goal.

"Don't panic, don't let being overwhelmed let you push it aside any further," says Frey. "You want to make a goal and make a plan."

Making your goals specific will also help you stick to your plan. Rather than just saying "I want to lose weight," adding a specific amount of weight you want to lose will keep you motivated. The small steps equal the big steps, she says.

And the best way to hold yourself accountable? Write things down! Keeping a food journal or a record of when you exercise and what you do will be a great way to make sure you keep on going.