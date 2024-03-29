Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Achieve Red Carpet-Ready Skin with Dr. Ellen Marmur's Expert Tips

Posted at 7:20 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 07:20:11-04

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Solta Medical. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Ellen Marmur, renowned dermatologist to the stars, shares insider secrets on how celebrities maintain flawless skin for their big Hollywood moments. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Dr. Marmur discussed the latest trends and essential skincare practices for achieving radiant skin, whether walking the red carpet or attending a special event.

This season, Dr. Marmur notes a shift towards non-invasive procedures among celebrities. One popular treatment is Thermage, a deep tissue tightening procedure that enhances jawline contouring and promotes tighter, more youthful-looking skin. Additionally, Clear and Brilliant is gaining popularity for improving skin texture, providing a smooth and rejuvenated complexion. Both procedures offer minimal downtime and are suitable for all skin types, but Dr. Marmur advises against undergoing them with a recent sunburn.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, Dr. Marmur recommends avoiding procedures with downtime, planning skincare treatments several weeks in advance, and steering clear of toners and scrubs that can dry out the skin. Instead, focus on hydrating serums, moisturizers, and incorporating home LED light therapy, particularly the green light, for optimal results. Regular consultations with a dermatologist are crucial for personalized skincare plans tailored to individual needs.

For those interested in learning more about Thermage and Clear and Brilliant procedures, Dr. Marmur directs them to visit Thermage.com and ClearAndBrilliant.com to find certified providers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com