Achieve Red Carpet-Ready Skin with Dr. Ellen Marmur's Expert Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Solta Medical. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Ellen Marmur, renowned dermatologist to the stars, shares insider secrets on how celebrities maintain flawless skin for their big Hollywood moments. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Dr. Marmur discussed the latest trends and essential skincare practices for achieving radiant skin, whether walking the red carpet or attending a special event.

This season, Dr. Marmur notes a shift towards non-invasive procedures among celebrities. One popular treatment is Thermage, a deep tissue tightening procedure that enhances jawline contouring and promotes tighter, more youthful-looking skin. Additionally, Clear and Brilliant is gaining popularity for improving skin texture, providing a smooth and rejuvenated complexion. Both procedures offer minimal downtime and are suitable for all skin types, but Dr. Marmur advises against undergoing them with a recent sunburn.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, Dr. Marmur recommends avoiding procedures with downtime, planning skincare treatments several weeks in advance, and steering clear of toners and scrubs that can dry out the skin. Instead, focus on hydrating serums, moisturizers, and incorporating home LED light therapy, particularly the green light, for optimal results. Regular consultations with a dermatologist are crucial for personalized skincare plans tailored to individual needs.

For those interested in learning more about Thermage and Clear and Brilliant procedures, Dr. Marmur directs them to visit Thermage.com and ClearAndBrilliant.com to find certified providers.