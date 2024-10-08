Achieving Lasting Weight Management with MetaboliK Health’s Holistic Approach

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Managing weight effectively requires a comprehensive approach, says Dr. Sasha de Jesus from MetaboliK Health. During her recent Inside South Florida appearance, Dr. de Jesus outlined their holistic four-pillar strategy, which includes nutrition, behavioral changes, physical activity, and medication. She emphasized that sustainable weight management goes beyond just diet and exercise, highlighting the critical role of behavioral factors such as sleep and stress management.

At MetaboliK Health, every patient receives an individualized plan crafted by a Board-Certified Weight Management Specialist, with support from a dedicated health coach. This team approach ensures that each person receives guidance across all aspects of their wellness journey, with frequent check-ins to promote consistency and motivation.

For more information on MetaboliK Health’s services, visitmetabolikhealth.com or follow them on Instagram at @metabolikhealth.