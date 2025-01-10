Achieving Progress Over Perfection in 2025 with MyFitnessPal

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MyFitnessPal. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year begins, health goals are a priority for many, but Melissa Jaeger, head of nutrition at MyFitnessPal, encourages adopting a "progress over perfection" mindset. On Inside South Florida, she explained why this approach can lead to lasting success and how MyFitnessPal supports individuals in making healthier choices.

Melissa emphasized that striving for perfection often leads to frustration when life inevitably gets in the way. "Just because you set a health goal with the best of intentions for 2025, doesn't mean that those invitations out to happy hour with friends or colleagues after work or birthday parties and other celebrations are going to come to a screeching halt," she said. "It's important to account for those moments. Log your food with MyFitnessPal and know where you stand when it comes to your nutrition, so that you can find balance in your diet and make small changes to help you build healthier lifestyle habits in the long run."

This mindset shift allows individuals to build sustainable habits while enjoying life’s moments, focusing on progress rather than setting unrealistic goals.

Many set goals that are too broad, undefined, or difficult to measure. Melissa shared that when setbacks occur—like exceeding calorie goals or missing protein targets—it’s easy to abandon efforts entirely. Instead, she advised breaking goals into achievable steps and using tools like MyFitnessPal to stay on track.

How MyFitnessPal Helps



Extensive Food Database: With over 20 million foods, MyFitnessPal provides detailed tracking for various nutrients—not just calories.

Customized Goals: Whether managing blood sugar or reducing sodium, the app supports diverse health objectives.

Whether managing blood sugar or reducing sodium, the app supports diverse health objectives. Real-Time Progress: Members can track their journey and understand how daily choices align with their goals.

Proven Success: Internal data shows members who log food four times in their first week are seven times more likely to achieve measurable weight loss.

Melissa noted, "It's not about completely omitting those indulgences this new year, but rather tracking them so that you can better understand how they fit into your normal routine. That way, you're not taking away the real life approach to nutrition tracking."

MyFitnessPal offers a free app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Melissa encouraged viewers to download it and start tracking for a healthier, balanced 2025.

Melissa’s insights remind us that small, intentional steps can lead to significant progress. With tools like MyFitnessPal, achieving health goals feels attainable and, most importantly, sustainable. For more information, visit MyFitnessPal.com.