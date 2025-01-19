Achieving Successful Weight Loss: Insights from MetaboliK Health

Inside South Florida welcomed back Dr. Sasha De Jesus, a preventative cardiologist and obesity medicine specialist, to discuss the complexities of achieving sustainable weight loss. Her message was clear: successful weight loss is a collaborative effort that goes beyond medication.

Dr. De Jesus emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to weight loss. Instead, success is built on personalized care that integrates medication, nutrition, and health coaching. "It's not one size fits all. It's a personalized care," she explained. "Some patients may need some assistance with sleep, or they might have their nutrition under control, but they need some help with the exercise activity. Combining all those different angles, that's what's going to help the patient succeed in the long term."

Dr. De Jesus highlighted the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide (commonly marketed as Wegovy or Ozempic), which have been transformative for many patients. These medications work by regulating appetite and blood sugar levels, making them an effective tool in combination with lifestyle changes. However, she stressed that medication is just one part of a larger strategy for weight loss.

Dr. De Jesus shared two patient stories that reflect the diverse challenges and triumphs of weight management:



Sustained Success Without Medication: One middle-aged patient lost over 40 pounds while developing healthier habits and better managing stress eating. After reaching her weight goal, she transitioned off her GLP-1 medication, semaglutide, and has maintained her weight for nearly a year through regular check-ins and accountability. Optimized Health with Continued Support: Another patient successfully reached her weight goal but required a minimal dose of medication to maintain it, despite healthy eating and exercise habits. "This just speaks to the complexity of obesity," Dr. De Jesus noted. "It's not just one size fits all. It's not just about good eating and exercise - there’s genetic components as well."

Acknowledging the intimidation many feel when discussing weight loss, Dr. De Jesus encouraged viewers to approach the journey as a team effort. She reassured individuals that progress and maintenance look different for everyone and that professional guidance can make a significant difference.

For more information, visit MetaboliKHealth.com or follow MetaboliK Health on Instagram at @MetaboliKHealth. Dr. De Jesus and her team provide a comprehensive approach to weight loss, focusing on sustainable and personalized care.