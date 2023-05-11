Actor, Diego Tinoco, talks new film "Knights of the Zodiac"

Inside South Florida was thrilled to have had rising Latinx Star, Diego Tinoco, on the show. He shared his passion for pushing Latinx representation forward in the action-packed motion picture “Knights of the Zodiac,” based on the International Anime phenomenon “Saint Seiya.”

“I really got to be aware of the impact it had on South America and Mexico as a whole. I couldn't be more honored to represent such an iconic character, being Mexican, Ecuadorian and Latino on the big screen”, says Tinoco. “I think it's a big moment, not just in my career, but in Hollywood as a whole.”

“Knights of the Zodiac” in theaters on May 12th.