Six-time Emmy Nominated Actor and Vocalist, Tituss Burgess, joined Inside South Florida to share more about season two of the Emmy award-winning hit Apple TV+ musical, “Schmigadoon.”

“It's the merging of all the worlds that I know well,” says Burgess. “To be able to sing live, do all the dances, and pay homage to all of these great musicals, that is a gay boy’s magical dream!”

Stream “Schmigadoon” now on Apple TV+