Actors Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis give a look behind the scenes of “Top Gun: Maverick”

After almost 40 years, Top Gun finally gets a reboot with “Top Gun: Maverick.” With a star-studded cast, the movie has lived up to the hype since its release on May 24th. Actors Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis joined Inside South Florida to talk about their experience filming the movie and what it was like to work with Tom Cruise.

“Getting to go make Top Gun was a crazy, life-changing experience,” says Ellis. “To be able to like put it out in the world when so many people want to come to theaters and see movies again is absolutely amazing.”

Being in the movie meant intense physical training for the actors as they had to learn how to operate an aircraft.

“To me, it felt like this mountain that was going to be impossible to climb because I was afraid of flying,” says Ramirez. “Just that initial thought was like, how am I going to get up there from down here.”

You can watch “Top Gun: Maverick” in theatres today.