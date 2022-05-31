Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Actors Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis give a look behind the scenes of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Posted at 6:02 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 18:02:53-04

After almost 40 years, Top Gun finally gets a reboot with “Top Gun: Maverick.” With a star-studded cast, the movie has lived up to the hype since its release on May 24th. Actors Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis joined Inside South Florida to talk about their experience filming the movie and what it was like to work with Tom Cruise.

“Getting to go make Top Gun was a crazy, life-changing experience,” says Ellis. “To be able to like put it out in the world when so many people want to come to theaters and see movies again is absolutely amazing.”

Being in the movie meant intense physical training for the actors as they had to learn how to operate an aircraft.

“To me, it felt like this mountain that was going to be impossible to climb because I was afraid of flying,” says Ramirez. “Just that initial thought was like, how am I going to get up there from down here.”

You can watch “Top Gun: Maverick” in theatres today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors