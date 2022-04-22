Actress and activist Sophia Bush shares ways to support the environment and eat healthy

There is no better time to celebrate the environment than Earth Day. That is why actress, activist, and podcast host Sophia Bush teamed up with Planet Oat to support reforestation efforts.

“I think because I was fortunate enough to grow up in a place like this. A lot of that advocacy has been rooted in environmentalism in my personal life,” says Bush. “It felt right to partner with Planet oat and One Tree Planted to come out here and work on local reforestation efforts in my community, and encourage other people to do the same.”

Planet Oat also offers plant-based substitutes for products in your everyday diet. “I tried to find really healthy plant-based substitutes for some of the things in my diet every day, like the milk in my coffee, which is why I switched to oat milk,” says Bush. “Planet oat happens to be my favorite brand and their work helping support great nonprofits.”

To learn more about how you can support reforestation efforts and find delicious plant-based subsitutes, visit OneTreePlanted.org and PlanetOat.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Planet Oat and OneTreePlanted.org