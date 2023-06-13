Actress Eva Longoria makes directorial debut in “Flamin’ Hot”

“Flamin’ Hot” Director, Eva Longoria, joined Inside South Florida’s Host, Jason Carter, on the red carpet of the movie’s premiere. The two discuss what inspired Longoria to tell this story.

“I was super inspired by Richard Montanez and his journey from being a Mexican janitor in the factory to rising to one of the top executives at PepsiCo. He was Mexican American like me. I felt like everybody needs to know his story,” says Longoria. “Hollywood defined what heroes looked like, and they never looked like us. They never looked like Richard. I wanted to take that opportunity and run with it.”

“Flamin’ Hot” is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.