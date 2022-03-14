Add some color to your weekend with ARTLIT, hosted by Broward County Library

Watch
Broward County Library and the city of Pompano Beach are teaming up to bring us ARTLIT; a celebration of art and literature coming to the Pompano Beach Library and Cultural Center from 12-5 pm Saturday, March 19.

The event features chalk mural creation by 15 professional artists, a story time tent, literature for all ages, and more. Library Director Allison Grubbs told us it’s a perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the family, and best of all, it’s free!

The pandemic has brought books back into many of our lives, and there is no better place to find new ones than a library. For more info, visit Broward.org/Library

