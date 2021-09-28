Add The List to your TV binge list

Watch
Inside South Florida

Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:36:45-04

Host of the Emmy award-winning tv show The List host Kristina Guerrero joins the show, and we got to know her and why The List needs to be on your daily binge list.

Life-hacks, pop culture, trends, and everything else you could possibly want can all be found on an episode of The List. During your busy day, you can tune in right here on WSLF-TV at 12:30 on weekdays to get a quick dose of what you need to know.

Kristina and the rest of the reporters try everything to let you know the reality of it. She even recently got a tattoo removed on the show! However, she says the two things she won't do is scuba dive or jump out of a plane.

We also played a fun game of pop culture true or false to test her knowledge. Did you do better than Kristina?

