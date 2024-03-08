Watch Now
Addressing Children's Mental Health Amidst COVID-19: Insights from Dr. Nadine Burke Harris

Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:05:49-05

As families continue to grapple with the ongoing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, children's mental health has emerged as a significant concern. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a renowned advocate for children's health and well-being, sheds light on the impact of the pandemic on children and caregivers alike, offering valuable insights and recommendations.

Research indicates a concerning trend of doubled rates of depression and anxiety among children globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Burke Harris emphasizes that stress can have profound effects on children's brain and body development, potentially leading to long-term health consequences such as asthma, diabetes, ADHD, and depression.

The antidote to toxic stress lies in cultivating safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments for children. Dr. Burke Harris underscores the significance of caregivers prioritizing their own mental health and well-being, as they play a crucial role in providing the necessary support for children during challenging times.

Structured routines, including consistent wake-up and bedtime schedules, regular meal times, and family meals, help children develop self-regulation skills. Dr. Burke Harris emphasizes the importance of maintaining a sense of structure to promote stability and emotional resilience in children.

Dr. Burke Harris highlights the staggering economic cost of adverse childhood experiences, underscoring the urgency of early detection and intervention. She emphasizes the need for families to have access to nurturing interventions that promote healing and resilience in children.

For additional information and resources, Dr. Burke Harris recommends her book, "The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity," as well as the website AceResourceNetwork.org, which offers valuable resources for parents and caregivers. She also encourages concerned caregivers to consult their child's doctor for personalized guidance and support.

