Addressing Diabetes Stigma: Dr. Susan Guzman Discusses Awareness and Action

Diabetes stigma remains a significant yet often overlooked societal issue, affecting millions of people worldwide. Clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Guzman recently joined Inside South Florida to shed light on this topic and discuss Abbott’s initiative to combat misconceptions surrounding diabetes.

Abbott has launched an awareness campaign featuring the short film Above the Bias, available atAboveBias.com. The film aims to illustrate the challenges faced by people with diabetes and highlight the impact of diabetes-related stigma. According to an Abbott survey, seven in ten people living with diabetes believe there is a stigma associated with the condition, and 75% have experienced unwanted comments about their eating habits, physical activity, or disease management.

Dr. Guzman emphasized that stigma can manifest in various ways, often creating barriers to proper care. The survey further revealed that at least 25% of people with diabetes do not share their diagnosis even with close family and friends, and 40% have skipped a medical appointment due to stigma. This avoidance can lead to serious health consequences, making it crucial to foster an environment of empathy and understanding.

So, how can we address diabetes stigma in daily life? Dr. Guzman advises individuals to first recognize their own unconscious biases and be mindful of how they speak about diabetes. “Start with yourself,” she urged. “Be aware of how blame and judgment can show up in conversations, and be willing to call it out—whether at home, at work, or on social media.”

She also encouraged learning the real facts about diabetes and directly asking those affected how they would like to be supported. Watching Above the Bias is an excellent first step in fostering conversations and driving change.

For more information, resources, and to watch the Above the Bias film, visitAboveBias.com.