Addressing Heart Health: A Breakthrough in Preventative Screening

February marks American Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health. To shed light on this critical topic, Inside South Florida recently interviewed Dr. Alan Niederman, an interventional cardiologist with Broward Health Physicians Group. Dr. Niederman shared insights into heart disease, the importance of early detection, and a groundbreaking initiative in Broward County.

Heart disease, as Dr. Niederman emphasized, is alarmingly common, claiming approximately 700,000 lives annually in the United States. Recognizing the need for proactive measures, Broward County took an innovative approach under the leadership of Commissioner Mark Bogen. Dr. Niederman explained, "We were going to try and do cardiac screening on people who are asymptomatic but had risk factors." Notably, Broward County became the first in the nation to focus on asymptomatic individuals, setting a precedent for preventive care in cardiology.

The initiative entails utilizing advanced screening tests to detect heart disease in its early stages among those without apparent symptoms. Dr. Niederman elaborated, "The coronary artery scores measure the amount of heart calcific plaque that someone has in their arteries." Unlike traditional approaches that rely on symptoms, this proactive screening targets individuals with risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, high lipids, and a family history of heart disease.

Central to this initiative is accessibility. Broward County allocated $10 million to facilitate cardiac and cancer screening for its residents. Dr. Niederman outlined the ambitious plan to introduce a 0.25% sales tax, with the goal of making screening widely available. "The goal is to put it on the ballot in November this year," he explained, emphasizing the community's commitment to prioritizing preventive healthcare.

Dr. Niederman underscored the significance of early detection in combating heart disease. "The technology now allows us to determine both hard and soft plaque," he remarked, emphasizing the test's ability to provide actionable insights swiftly. Through proactive screening and community engagement, Broward County endeavors to save lives and promote heart health.

For those interested in participating, Dr. Niederman directed individuals to TakeHeartTest.com, where they can complete a brief questionnaire to schedule their screening appointment. Despite limitations on the number of screenings per week, Broward County aims to accommodate all eligible individuals efficiently.

