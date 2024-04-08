Addressing School Zone Safety: Verra Mobility and Florida Law Enforcement Team Up

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Verra Mobility. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the dangers posed to children in school zones and buses. To shed light on this critical issue and explore solutions, Inside South Florida welcomed former Florida police chief Placido Diaz and global VP of product management Melba Rivera from Verra Mobility.

In Florida, school zone and school bus safety present significant concerns, ranking the state as the second most dangerous for such incidents. Placido Diaz emphasized the severity of the problem, noting that drivers frequently violate speed limits by substantial margins, putting children's lives at risk daily. However, recent legislation has enabled the use of automated enforcement technology to address these issues.

Melba Rivera highlighted Verra Mobility's role in enhancing safety through photo enforcement solutions. By utilizing video-based evidence, their technology captures illegal driving behaviors and issues citations to offenders. Rivera shared compelling statistics demonstrating the effectiveness of their approach, with a significant reduction in repeat offenses among cited drivers.

Placido Diaz elaborated on Verra Mobility's collaboration with Florida municipalities, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the technology's role as a force multiplier, enabling agencies to enhance enforcement capabilities while reallocating resources effectively. Additionally, the technology offers benefits beyond school safety, contributing to solving other major crimes.

For concerned parents and citizens, Rivera stressed the importance of advocacy and communication with local authorities. With legislation in place, community engagement can drive the implementation of safety measures in school zones and buses.

To access further information and resources, individuals can visit Verra Mobility's website, VerraMobility.com/FloridaSafeZones, or contact their representatives directly. Placido Diaz underscored their readiness to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and provide tailored solutions to address safety concerns effectively.