Addressing the Healthcare Staffing Shortage: Insights from Indeed

The healthcare industry is currently grappling with a significant staffing shortage, a challenge exacerbated by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Travis Moore, Healthcare Category Management at Indeed, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the causes of this shortage and discuss initiatives aimed at supporting healthcare professionals.

Dr. Moore explained that the healthcare sector is facing increased demand due to an aging population and the backlog of medical needs that arose during the pandemic. Additionally, the pandemic has led to widespread burnout among healthcare workers, prompting many to leave the industry. While some professionals are starting to return, the educational pipeline has not kept pace with demand. Limited faculty, clinical training sites, and funding constraints are all contributing to the shortage of new healthcare workers entering the field.

In response to these challenges, Indeed commissioned the Pulse of Healthcare Report to better understand the motivations and concerns of healthcare workers. The survey revealed a bright spot: over 80% of healthcare professionals plan to stay in the field, reflecting their deep commitment to making a positive impact. However, one in three healthcare workers reported experiencing burnout, driving many to seek opportunities that offer better work-life balance, schedule flexibility, and access to mental health resources.

To address these concerns, Indeed created the "Careers in Care Hub," a platform that provides healthcare professionals with tools, resources, and guidance to manage burnout and explore new job opportunities. This initiative is designed to help workers find the balance they need to thrive in their careers.

Dr. Moore emphasized the importance of acknowledging feelings of burnout and communicating them with supervisors or colleagues. Building strong relationships at work, setting boundaries, and prioritizing self-care are crucial strategies for managing burnout. Healthcare providers, in particular, need to ensure they are taking care of themselves so they can continue to care for others effectively.

Employers play a critical role in supporting their staff. Dr. Moore highlighted the need for a positive, inclusive, and supportive work culture where discussions about burnout are encouraged. Facilitating relationship-building among team members and actively listening to employee feedback are essential steps employers can take to improve job satisfaction and reduce burnout.

For those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare or seeking additional information, Dr. Moore recommended visiting Indeed’s "Careers in Care Hub" at indeed.com/careers-in-care. The hub offers a wealth of resources to help individuals explore different opportunities within the medical field.