Addressing the Rise in Undiagnosed Autism Cases Among Teens in Broward County

Inside South Florida sat down with Sylvia Quintana, CEO of the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition (BBHC), and Dr. Brian Leduc from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to shed light on the growing concern of undiagnosed autism cases among teens in Broward County and the proactive steps families can take.

Early intervention is critical. Dr. Leduc shared that some early signs of autism include lack of eye contact, limited response to social gestures like pointing, repetitive behaviors, and heightened sensitivity to sensory input. "Typically, we recommend early intervention. The earlier the better, because prognosis is better if you get involved early," he emphasized, recommending therapies like speech, occupational, and behavioral therapies, as well as social skills groups for older children.

Sylvia stressed the importance of early action, warning that untreated behaviors can lead to isolation and emotional disorders as children grow. "We don't need to get there if we intervene early enough," she said.

Both experts highlighted the abundance of free resources available to local families. BBHC’s website (www.bbhcflorida.org) offers frequently asked questions and a full list of community services, and parents can also call 211 for immediate guidance and case management support.

Above all, they urged parents to trust their instincts: if you have concerns about your child’s development, speak to a pediatrician and seek an evaluation early.

For more information and a full list of free services, visitwww.bbhcflorida.org, JDCH.com, and AutismSpeaks.org.